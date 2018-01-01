A Memory Thread

Edward Baxter Perry's

'Descriptive Analyses of Piano Works:

For the Use of Teachers, Players, and Music Clubs'

read by ENDRE ANARU

It must be hard to tell just how far we have moved from the nineteenth century in our outlook. But, for a book of musical analysis to begin with a poem entitled My Keys — see the end of this essay for the text of the poem, followed by a second entitled Only an Interpreter — might in this case set us thinking that the distance is vast.

We might be assuaged in our modernity by the first chapter entitled 'Esthetic versus Structural Analysis', but a brief perusal of the contents therein, will prove us wrong. For a mere discussion of the anatomical parts of a composition shall not be the subject of Perry's book...