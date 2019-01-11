|
|
Distractingly Unusual
Peter Navarro-Alonso's
Goldbergs re-invented -
heard by
KEITH BRAMICH
'It's certainly clever, but I'm not sure what it gives us that we don't already have.'
|
According to this Dacapo CD's back cover, Danish composer Peter Navarro-Alonso (born 1973) has made a 'note-by-note reinvention of the original Goldberg Variations by J S Bach'. It goes on to state that 'It is merely through the very creative and extreme orchestration that the new composition gains its own life.' My response, as I began listening to the disc, is 'What life?'
Copyright © 11 January 2019
Keith Bramich,
London UK