

Distractingly Unusual Peter Navarro-Alonso's

Goldbergs re-invented -

heard by

KEITH BRAMICH 'It's certainly clever, but I'm not sure what it gives us that we don't already have.'

According to this Dacapo CD's back cover, Danish composer Peter Navarro-Alonso (born 1973) has made a 'note-by-note reinvention of the original Goldberg Variations by J S Bach'. It goes on to state that 'It is merely through the very creative and extreme orchestration that the new composition gains its own life.' My response, as I began listening to the disc, is 'What life?'