Melting Ice

Music from glaciers
by Matthew Burtner -
recommended by
KEITH BRAMICH

'... a slightly romanticised account of the effects of climate change in the far north, which doesn't affect the pure beauty, and often sadness, of these vivid and intriguing natural sound recordings and ideas.'

 Matthew Burtner: Glacier Music - Ecoacoustics of glaciers. © 2019 Ravello Records LLC

Speaking at the 2015 GLACIER Conference in Anchorage, Alaska, USA, then US President, Barack Obama stated:

... if we do nothing, temperatures in Alaska are projected to rise between six and twelve degrees by the end of the century, triggering more melting, more fires, more thawing of the permafrost, a negative feedback loop, a cycle — warming leading to more warming — that we do not want to be a part of.

And the fact is that climate is changing faster than our efforts to address it. That, ladies and gentlemen, must change...

Copyright © 8 January 2019 Keith Bramich,
Worcestershire UK

GLACIER MUSIC - ECOACOUSTICS OF GLACIERS

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

NAVONA RECORDS

PERCUSSION MUSIC

