The Touch of Gatti

GIUSEPPE PENNISI listens to

Wagner and Mahler from the

Accademia di Santa Cecilia in Rome

After the Christmas and New Year Holidays, the National Santa Cecilia Academy resumed its symphonic season on 10 January 2019. The concert had been planned under the baton of Yuri Temirkanov — 'honorary' principal conductor of the symphony orchestra — but he had to cancel suddenly. Daniele Gatti stepped in almost at the last minute...