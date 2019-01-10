AMAZINGLY KIND

KEITH BRAMICH pays tribute to

South African-born composer John Joubert,

who died on 7 January

South African-born composer John Joubert died on Monday evening 7 January 2019, aged ninety-one, following a fall at his home in Birmingham on New Year's Day. Our thoughts are with his family.

Regular readers will be familiar with John, not least because of Roderic Dunnett's super tribute, published just a few days ago, written following a meeting with John on 10 December 2018. Not only was I privileged to attend that meeting, but I was also able to ask John about his working relationship with the late Basil Ramsey in the 1940s and 50s...