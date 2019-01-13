Music and Vision homepage 'Elgar and Chivalry' by Robert Anderson - available now from Elgar.org

CD Spotlight

Very Weird

Orchestral music by
Witold Lutosławski -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'This is meaty music through and through and, admittedly, for some this may be off-putting.'

 Witold Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos 1 & 4; Jeux vénitiens. Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra / Hannu Lintu. © 2018 Ondine Oy

Witold Lutosławski (1913-1994) is indeed one of the twentieth century's great composers, but his composing career took a very strange development. Being Polish might well be the main reason. Belonging to the Soviet bloc meant Socialist Realism was the dominant artistic style, and creative freedom was enslaved by the demands of a regime whose only aim was the glorification of an ideology that only stifled artistic innovation...

Copyright © 13 January 2019 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

