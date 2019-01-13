

Very Weird Orchestral music by

Witold Lutosławski -

heard by

GERALD FENECH 'This is meaty music through and through and, admittedly, for some this may be off-putting.'

Witold Lutosławski (1913-1994) is indeed one of the twentieth century's great composers, but his composing career took a very strange development. Being Polish might well be the main reason. Belonging to the Soviet bloc meant Socialist Realism was the dominant artistic style, and creative freedom was enslaved by the demands of a regime whose only aim was the glorification of an ideology that only stifled artistic innovation...