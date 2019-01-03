

Majestic Feelings Leon McCawley

plays Schubert -

admired by

ANETT FODOR 'His unique touch, articulation, expressive dialogue between hands and outstanding technique are admirably illustrated in virtuoso passages which demonstrate his remarkable sense of style. This recording offers many memorable moments for the listener.'

Franz Peter Schubert (1797-1828) is considered to be the last of the Classical and one of the first Romantic composers. His oeuvre has been extensively performed and recorded all over the world for two centuries.

The British pianist Leon McCawley (born in 1973) won First Prize in the International Beethoven Piano Competition and Second Prize in the Leeds International Competition in 1993...