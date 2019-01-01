TEMPO CALCULATED

TEUN VAN DE STEEG finds evidence of

a missing link in our perception of music

Introduction

Every music lover, amateur and professional musician is extremely aware that the success of any musical performance depends entirely on its presentation. In other words it can only succeed if it is performed in the appropriate manner. When we ask ourselves what does this depend on, we come up with the following essential characteristics:

Acceleration and deceleration Difference in Volume (dynamics) Characteristics in articulation and phrasing

This survey is about acceleration and deceleration in a musical performance. Two well-known musical terms define this precisely: agogics and rubato...