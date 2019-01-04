WRITE FOR US

Editor KEITH BRAMICH's comments and tips

on contributing to this online magazine,

twenty years on

We have just passed our twentieth anniversary of daily publication, so it seems a good time to review the invitation to submit articles. It's always good to receive material from a widening pool of knowledgeable writers. If you think you might like to write for us, even if only occasionally, then please read on.

To set the scene, founding editor Basil Ramsey wrote this in December 1998 for the magazine's launch, just over twenty years ago...