Ealing Music and Film The Ealing Music & Film Festival returns to London UK's Queen of Suburbs in 2017 with a mix of music and film to entertain and lighten February's dark days. Now in its fifth year, our programme continues to celebrate Ealing's cultural heart and in its aim to support the wealth of creative young artistic talent on our very own doorstep through outreach and scholarships. The festival is set to take place from 8-12 February 2017 in and around central Ealing with events at the University of West London, Church of St Barnabas, The Red Room (formerly The Ealing Club), St Mary's Church and The Collective Old Oak. There will be an array of outstanding concerts with repertoire ranging across three centuries, from Scarlatti, Haydn and Mozart through Dvořák, Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Mahler to a selection of twentieth century film music. The festival continues its eclectic range of music including The Ealing Club presents The Blues Band's Paul Jones and Dave Kelly singing the blues at Ealing Broadway's iconic Red Room, where the seminal Rolling Stones and other notable 1960s bands started their careers. On the evening of Thursday 9 February we are delighted to welcome back the world's most recorded chamber orchestra, the Ealing based English Chamber Orchestra, who will be joined by the celebrated Tenebrae Choir with conductor Nigel Short, to perform Allegri's Miserere, Mozart's Clarinet Concerto and Mozart's Requiem at The University of West London's Weston Hall. The Ealing Youth Orchestra and conductor Leon Gee will perform Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No 1 with soloist Martin James Bartlett and Mahler's Symphony No 1 on Friday 10 February at St Barnabas Church. On Saturday 11 February Ealing Symphony Orchestra and conductor John Gibbons present a film music concert, including scores with Ealing connections at St Barnabas Church. Renowned pianist and Head of Classical Performance at the London College of Music, Emilie Capulet, will perform a free lunchtime piano recital and the Tippett Quartet and Festival Artistic Director, composer and conductor Julian Gallant, will reveal the secrets of successful concert preparation in an open rehearsal prior to their public concert on Sunday 12 February. This year's film programme includes a screening of David Cronenberg's Spider (2002) starring Ralph Fiennes, Gabriel Byrne, Miranda Richardson and Lynn Redgrave, in partnership with Classic Cinema Club Ealing, at Ealing Town Hall, and we are thrilled to announce our first guided location walk and film screening of historical comedy drama Pride (2014), written by Stephen Beresford and directed by Matthew Warchus, at the 'Island Triangle', North Acton - the UK's most filmed location. All this and much more can be enjoyed at The Ealing Music & Film Festival. Julian Gallant, Festival Artistic Director said: 'Ealing has incredible depths of talent, and our festival programme continues to reflect this.' As before, the festival has been organised by the independent charitable trust of the same name, specially set up by a group of local residents, and it is being supported by more than twenty local organisations and businesses and the University of West London. Patrick Chapman, Chairman of the Trust, commented: 'Every year we have extended our programme and our outreach - Ealing has roots in every music and film genre - we need to celebrate this!' Information: www.ealingmusicandfilmfestival.org Posted: 1 January 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

