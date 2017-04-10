Garsington shortlisted Garsington Opera has been shortlisted for the UK's Royal Philharmonic Society Music Award, in the Opera and Music Theatre category, for its 2016 production of Mozart's Idomeneo, director Tim Albery, designer Hannah Clark. The cast included Toby Spence, Caitlin Hulcup, Louise Alder, Rebecca von Lipinski, Timothy Robinson, Robert Murray and Nicholas Masters and was conducted by Tobias Ringborg. The lighting designer was Malcolm Rippeth and movement director Tim Claydon. Read Roderic Dunnett's review of this production. The other organisations shortlisted in this category are Opera North for its Ring Cycle and Royal Opera House for its production of Philip Venables' opera 4.48 Psychosis. (Venables' opera is also nominated in the Large-scale Composition category.) Also shortlisted, but in the Audiences and Engagement category, is Birmingham Opera's #DnA (Dido and Aeneas). Welsh National Opera was shortlisted in the Concert Series and Festivals category for Figaro Forever - new productions of Rossini's The Barber of Seville, Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro and Elena Langer's Figaro Gets a Divorce. Garsington Opera has established a reputation for producing opera of professional quality performed in a setting of extraordinary beauty. A programme of well-known operas with discoveries of lesser-known works is presented over two months each summer. The very best performers from around the world are engaged, and rising stars from within Britain are showcased. This year's Garsington Opera festival, running from 1 June until 30 July 2017, presents Handel's Semele, Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande, Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro and Rossini's Il turco in Italia. It concludes with Silver Birch, a large-scale work for a professional cast with local community participants of all ages, commissioned by Garsington Opera from British composer Roxanna Panufnik and librettist Jessica Duchen. RPS Music Award winners will be announced on Tuesday 9 May 2017. The annual awards, in thirteen categories, decided by independent panels, honour musicians, composers, writers, broadcasters and inspirational arts organisations. This year's awards celebrate outstanding achievement in 2016. Information: www.rpsmusicawards.com Posted: 10 April 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

