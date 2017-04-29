Quatuor Arod Quatuor Arod (Jordan Victoria, violin, Alexandre Vu, violin, Corentin Apparailly, viola and Samy Rachid, cello), one of the leading lights of the young generation of string quartets, has signed to Erato. Founded in 2013, with all four members in their early twenties, the Paris-based ensemble has already captivated chamber music lovers in concerts at such prestigious venues as the Auditorium of the Louvre in Paris and the Verbier Festival in Switzerland. They quickly came to international attention when they won the coveted First Prize of the 2016 ARD International Music Competition in Munich. The young artists have been mentored by Erato label mates the Artemis Quartet and former Ebène Quartet violist Mathieu Herzog. The Arod Quartet's debut album, slated for release in late 2017, will be devoted to Mendelssohn. It includes the precocious composer's String Quartet No 2 in A minor, Op 13, written in his teens as a tribute to Beethoven, to which the Arod Quartet has brought a youthful energy coupled with mature insight in concert performances. The members of the Arod Quartet commented: 'When we were little, there was this towering cupboard in the living room, a wooden armoire brimming with discs and mysterious artefacts which we approached with reverence. Once we began to explore its depths, it revealed musical treasures that have stayed with us ever since. The label Erato has had an essential place in our earliest musical discoveries, planting the seed that inspired us to devote our lives to music. We grew up with the music of Erato. 'Today, we have the great pleasure to realise our dream alongside such artists as Renaud and Gautier Capuçon, Nicholas Angelich, Sabine Devieilhe, Bertrand Chamayou, and of course the Artemis and Ebène quartets from whom we have learned so much. To think that we might one day join them on the shelf of that mysterious wooden cupboard and inspire another budding young musician is the greatest honour we can imagine.' Alain Lanceron, President of Warner Classics & Erato, added: 'I've always thought of Erato's artists as family. The Arod Quartet are, in a way, descendants of the label's two longstanding, prestigious string quartets, the Artemis and Ebène, with whom they studied and with whom they share the distinction of having won the redoubtable ARD International Music Competition in Munich. With such lineage, it seemed only natural that the Arod Quartet would join the Erato family. These young players bring originality and vitality; their insatiable enthusiasm and already unique talent and sound are enthralling audiences in concert halls all over the world.' Established in 2013, the Arod Quartet came to attention on the international stage when they won First Prize at the prestigious ARD International Music Competition in Munich, having already taken First Prize at the Carl Nielsen Chamber Music Competition in Copenhagen in 2015 and at the FNAPEC European Competition (Paris) in 2014. The 2017-2018 season sees the Arod Quartet perform at the Auditorium of the Louvre, the Philharmonie de Paris and the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord (Paris), the Arsenal concert halls in Metz, Bordeaux and Montpellier in their native France, London's Wigmore Hall, Salzburg's Mozarteum and the Schloss Elmau in Germany, the Bozar (Brussels), the Konzerthaus in Vienna, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, Tonhalle Zurich, and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon. The quartet has been invited to perform at several international festivals, including Verbier and Montreux (Switzerland), Aix-en-Provence, Menton, Salon-de-Provence, Folle Journée de Nantes, The Pablo Casals Festival of Prades (France), Heidelberg, Rheingau, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Bremen Musikfest, Mozartfest Würzburg and the Prague Spring Music Festival. The Arod Quartet studies with Mathieu Herzog and Jean Sulem and is currently artist-in-residence at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Brussels with the Artemis Quartet. They also work with the Ebène Quartet and Diotima Quartet. Jordan Victoria and Alexandre Vu are loan recipients of composite Stradivari and Guadagnini violins through the Beare's International Violin Society. The Arod Quartet takes its name from Legolas' horse in J R R Tolkien's epic Lord of the Rings trilogy - in Tolkien's mythic Rohirric language, Arod means 'swift'. Information: www.warnerclassics.com Posted: 29 April 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

