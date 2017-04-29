Blumental Festival Since 1999 the annual Felicja Blumental International Music Festival has played an important role in making our musical scene ever interesting and alive. Although Tel Aviv has always been well known for its classical music activities, it never before had a classical music festival that combines, in one intense and exciting week, chamber, orchestral and vocal music, as well as films, plays and folk music. Many of today's Israeli stars made their debut with our Festival, which features the young and unknown as well as established artists, ensembles and orchestras. Starting with intimate concert performances of piano recitals (Louis Lortie, Freddie Kempf, Shay Wozner, Konstantin Lifschitz, Roman Rabinovich, Antony Barishevsky), vocal recitals (Philippe Jaroussky, Karita Mattila, Sarah Walker, Edith Mathis, Michael Chance, Stephanie d'Oustrac), and chamber music groups (such as St Petersburg Quartet, Saint Lawrence Quartet, Israeli Chamber Project, Multipiano Quartet), the Felicja Blumental International Music Festival has also included Baroque Music Ensembles (L'Arpeggiata - Christina Pluhar, Early Music Opera Company, Dunedin Ensemble, Red Priest, I Musici de Montreal, Les Violon du Roi, Concerto de Cavalieri) and also vocal ensembles (Anima consort, Voces Musicales, Armonico consort and Nordic Voices among others) that together have offered the public a very rich program throughout the years. We have also had wide experience with folk music in the past - having invited Milva, Jacques and Paula Morelenbaum, Yasmin Levi, Fado ensemble from Portugal and an unforgettable production of Israeli folk songs with Dan Ettinger, David D'Or and Rafi Kadishson. In an effort to expand our programs, our festival established as of 2016, the Bikur Moledet day which explores the compositions of Israeli composers abroad. Now in its nineteenth year, the festival (which runs from 15-20 May 2017) continues to promote collaborative encounters in early music, folk music and contemporary music between musicians from all over the world. Information: blumentalfestival.com Posted: 29 April 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

