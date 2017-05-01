Northern Lights They inspired one of the biggest films in box office history, and now the women of Cantus - the Norwegian choir who sang the opening track to Disney's animated hit Frozen - are releasing their very first album on Decca Records, entitled Northern Lights. Cantus not only provided the opening music to the film, but also inspired the costume design with their traditional dresses ('bunads') and themes of strong female characters and sisterly love. From a population of 170,000 in rural Trondheim, thirty-two women helped unearth the ethereal sounds of Norway to the world. During the first research trip to the country, Frozen's producers stopped at a shop and picked up some CDs for the journey. Driving around the country exploring the beauties of the land, the producers in turn discovered the sound of Cantus, the hidden voices of Norway, and the 'yoik' - a traditional form of song from the Sami people of the Nordic countries. Comparable to the chanting of some Native American cultures, the yoik often mimics the sounds of nature, and this is evoked in many of Cantus' recordings on the new album. The lead track, Vuelie - or 'Earth Song' - weaves the celestial voices of the all-female choir with steady chanting reminiscent of repetitive rain or snow, in the all familiar opening to the hit film. Written by composer Frode Fjellheim, the involvement with Disney has given the choir and composer much attention across the globe. Since the film's release in 2013, Norway has seen a 20% increase in tourism, with Disney enthusiasts as well as music and culture lovers flocking to the country to experience the real Frozen. Frode comments: 'With this new album, we hope to expose the world to the rich heritage and music in Norway. I'm so proud of the choir, who've worked tirelessly on the recordings. It has been a truly wonderful project to work on.' Since its establishment in 1986, Cantus has been led by one of Norway's most acclaimed conductors, Tove Ramlo-Ystad. A singer herself and the choir's Artistic Director, Tove focuses on pure and simple vocals, honing in on the beauty of the natural tone, while still maintaining homogeneity. This sound lends itself well to contemporary and traditional Norwegian folk music, for the harmonious yet personal sound for which Cantus have become renowned. Speaking about her time with Cantus, Tove said: 'We have a saying in Cantus that we give from our hearts to your hearts. With our music, we have the opportunity to give something to other people, to give joy and happiness, and to be a part of that is very special. I am tremendously proud of everything the girls have achieved.' The choir members are women aged between twenty and forty, and all have day jobs outside the choir, ranging from student to nurse, hairdresser, lawyer and architect. The powerful female bond between choir members and their charismatic conductor is evident in their live performances and recordings, producing a sound that is almost otherworldly, and is one of the secrets behind their success. The album was recorded in Trondheim, and produced by Jon Cohen, who has twenty-one top five classical albums (including fourteen number ones) and seventeen Classical Brit awards to his name. The album will be released on 12 May 2017 ahead of National Day of Norway on 17 May 2017, which sees processions and celebrations throughout the streets, with women all wearing their bunads on this day. The recent signing to Decca Records sees the choir embark on a new chapter in its musical journey, bestowing audiences with the magical sounds of Cantus and reflecting the musical heritage of Norway. Information: www.cantus.no Posted: 1 May 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

