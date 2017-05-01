Music and Flow Madeleine Dutoit is researching the 'wellness benefits' of music-making, and specifically the relationship between community music ensembles and flow theory. As part of her research in applied psychology at the University of Liverpool, and as a music teacher and violinist in a community orchestra herself, she is inviting members of community music ensembles to participate in her research by completing a very short survey, which can be found at the link below. This survey is aimed at investigating the phenomena of flow experience and social facilitation within the context of playing an instrument in a community music ensemble. The flow theory investigates how individuals achieve an optimal state of activity, happiness and creativity when they are totally engaged, immersed or absorbed in what they are doing. The social facilitation theory argues that the presence of others elevates the arousal level experienced by an individual. Information: www.musicandflow.com Posted: 1 May 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

