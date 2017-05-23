Sébastien Daucé The London Festival of Baroque Music (which has just drawn to a close for 2017) is delighted to announce the appointment of French conductor Sébastien Daucé as guest artistic director for the 2018 festival. Daucé will be working alongside the festival team to help create a dynamic programme based around the music of the French Baroque. Following the departure of Lindsay Kemp as Artistic Director after ten years in post, the festival is adopting a new approach from 2018. Rather than a resident artistic director, the festival will instead feature a different guest artistic director each year, who will be invited to help devise a festival which plays to their strengths and interests. One of the highlights of the 2018 festival will be Daucé directing his own Ensemble Correspondances in the first UK performance of their realisation of Charpentier's Histoires sacrées (featuring the staging of Vincent Huguet) at St John's Smith Square on Thursday 17 May 2018. There will also be a celebration of the 350th anniversary of the birth of François Couperin. Further festival themes and programmes will be announced at the festival launch in January 2018. Organist, harpsichordist and musicologist Sébastien Daucé specialises in the music of the French Baroque. He formed Ensemble Correspondances whilst still a student at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique in Lyon, where he studied harpsichord and basso continuo. Ensemble Correspondances is one of France's leading early music groups, having performed at many leading festivals around the world. The group records for the harmonia mundi label and is resident at the Théâtre de Caen and the MC2 Grenoble. Sébastien Daucé comments: 'As a French musician, I am very honoured and happy to work as guest artistic director for the next LFBM. Together with the great masterpieces of the Baroque, I would like very much to help you discover lesser known pieces that are real treasures of the Grand Siècle. Follow us on this journey!' Mark Stadler, Chairman of the London Festival of Baroque Music says: 'We are delighted to welcome Sébastien Daucé to London for next year's festival. Sébastien has a flair for creating programmes which are engaging and entertaining whilst showing deep artistic integrity. We look forward to a compelling programme flavoured with French flair at the London Festival of Baroque Music in 2018.' Information: www.lfbm.org.uk Posted: 23 May 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

