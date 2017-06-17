Cossotto Competition The 2017 Fiorenza Cossotto International Voice Competition, 25-26 July 2017, is open to opera singers, 21-37 years of age, but please note that applications must be received very soon, by 20 June 2017. The competition is a collaboration between the Phoenix Art Network Ltd, Euro Atlantic Art Foundation, Conservatorio Giovan Battista Martini-Bologna, Comune di Bologna, Museo Internazionale e biblioteca della musica di Bologna, Teatro Comunale di Bologna and the Mariele Ventre Foundation. The 2017 competition will be held at Sala Bossi, Conservatorio Giovan Battista Martini, Piazza Rossini, 2 - 40126 Bologna, Italy. (The 2016 competition was held in Beijing.) A panel of internationally-recognized opera professionals led by Fiorenza Cossotto will judge those invited to compete in Bologna. The awards presented will be a first prize of US$4,000, two second prizes of $2,000 each, two third prizes of $1,000 each and four encouragement awards of $250 each. The first round of the competition will be held by video submission of one operatic aria. Singers passing the first round will be notified by email on 1 July 2017, and must then travel to Bologna for the second round. Winners must perform at the winners' concert on 26 July 2017 in order to receive their prizes. The application form can be downloaded via the link below, which also gives full details of the competition. Submission of an application does not guarantee an audition. Fiorenza Cossotto is an Italian mezzo-soprano, born 22 April 1935 in Crescentino, Vercelli. She studied at the Turin Academy of Music and then with Mercedes Liopart. Her first operatic performance was at La Scala in 1957 as Sister Matilde in the first performance of Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmelites. In 1958 she appeared at Wexford, and in 1959 at Covent Garden. She sang the lead role in La favorita at La Scala in 1962, and this led to increased notice and appearances in the USA - Lyric Opera of Chicago in 1964 and New York Metropolitan Opera in 1968. In total she sang 148 times at The Met. Information: phoenixartnetwork.com/cossotto Posted: 17 June 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

