Clara Iannotta Edition Peters announced on 16 June 2017 that a publishing agreement has been signed with Italian composer Clara Iannotta, who was born in Rome in 1983 and began her career as a flautist. She studied at the Conservatories in Milan and Paris, at IRCAM and at Harvard. Iannotta, who lives and works in Berlin, has a particular interest in music as an existential, physical experience, and believes that it should be seen as well as heard. Because of this she often talks about the theatricality of sound rather than just of orchestration. Her scores almost appear to notate choreographic movement and contain meticulously detailed instructions of how to prepare and manipulate instruments in order to extend their soundworld. This exploration of timbre was evident most recently when the new revised version of paw-marks in wet cement (ii) was given its first performance at Wittener Tage für Neue Kammermusik in May 2017, with pianist Wilhem Latchoumia and the Ensemble Orchestral Contemporain. Her beautifully titled works such as dead wasps in the jam-jar (ii) and The people here go mad. They blame the wind., often take their names from literature (and in both these cases, the poetry of Dorothy Molloy), with these acting to distinguish the circumstances in which the compositions were created, rather than behave as aural signposts. Iannotta's recent commissions include works written for Quatuor Diotima (DAAD), Trio Catch (Wittener Tage for Neue Kammermusik), Ensemble Intercontemporain (Festival d'Automne), Ensemble 2e2m (Festival Présence, Radio France), Münchener Kammerorchester (Musica Femina München), Neue Vocalsolisten Stuttgart (ECLAT), Arditti Quartet (Festival d'Automne), and Nikel (Internationales Musikinstitut Darmstadt). Since 2014, Iannotta has been artistic director of the contemporary music festival Bludenzer Tage zeitgemäßer Musik, which in 2017 runs from 16-19 November. Information: claraiannotta.com Posted: 18 June 2017

