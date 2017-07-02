Russell Thomas Karen Kriendler Nelson is pleased to announce that American tenor Russell Thomas, who specialises in Verdi's heroes and other spinto and dramatic roles, has joined KKN Enterprises for press representation. Thomas is currently in Salzburg making a role and festival debut singing the title part in La clemenza di Tito, with performances 27 July to 21 August 2017. He then joins the Boston Symphony Orchestra at its summer home, Tanglewood, for two concerts conducted by Andris Nelsons: the first singing Cavaradossi in Act II of Tosca, with Kristine Opolais and Bryn Terfel on 26 August 2017. The following day, he is the tenor soloist in Beethoven's Choral Symphony. His 2017-18 season begins with a return to the Atlanta Symphony - he was the Symphony's first Artist-in-Residence, 2014-15 - with music director Robert Spano conducting concert performances of Verdi's Otello, 7 and 10 October 2017 - Thomas' debut in this role. In October he returns to New York Metropolitan Opera as Rodolfo in La bohème, 19, 23, 27 October and 1 and 4 November 2017, before taking the role of Henri in the French version of Verdi's Les vêpres siciliennes with Oper Frankfurt, 26 and 30 November and 3, 9 and 16 December 2017. As 2018 begins, Russell Thomas appears as Florestan in Fidelio with the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra and conductor Hannu Lintu at the Helsinki Music Centre Concert Hall, 10 and 11 January 2018. Returning to New York, he then joins a group of colleagues at Carnegie Hall for the final annual Marilyn Horne Song Celebration, The Song Continues, as a soloist with Warren Jones and Martin Katz at the piano, 28 January 2018. A company debut follows at Washington National Opera, where he sings the title role in Verdi's Don Carlo (3, 5, 8, 11, 14 and 17 March 2018). Remaining in Washington DC, he is then the tenor soloist in Verdi's Requiem, with Gianandrea Noseda leading the forces of the National Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, 22, 23 and 24 March 2018. His final engagement of the season includes another company debut, as Tito for Dutch National Opera's La clemenza di Tito, 7, 9, 11, 13, 16, 19, 21 and 24 May 2018. In the future, Russell Thomas will return to San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, New York Metropolitan Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Los Angeles Opera, the Canadian Opera Company and Oper Frankfurt. He will also debut with Houston Grand Opera and the Bayerische Staatsoper. Born in Miami, Florida, Russell Thomas discovered his voice at the age of eighteen, when a voice teacher suggested that singing could be his career. He studied music at conservatory, and sang in the chorus at Miami Opera as an undergraduate. He then joined the Seattle Opera Young Artist Program, Florida Grand Opera, the Opera Theatre of St Louis and Sarasota Opera, and went on to join the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program at New York Metropolitan Opera. Information: www.russell-thomas.com Posted: 2 July 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

