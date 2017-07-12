BISYOC Intercultural Youth Orchestra Exchange From 2-14 August 2017, ninety young musicians from sixteen European countries will be taking up residence at Moor Park School in Ludlow, UK, for BISYOC's twelve-day cultural and musical exchange, culminating in a series of four public concerts in Ludlow, Leominster and Presteigne. Tutored by a cohort of professional musicians from some of the leading conservatories and academies across Europe, BISYOC participants have a strong reputation for vibrant, quality concerts - proof that international collaboration can deliver outstanding results. BISYOC (originally an acronym for Bedstone International Summer Youth Orchestral Course), an annual event originally started in Bedstone in 2001 by conductor Julian Gibbons, brings together 15-25 year-olds for a programme that places great emphasis on cultural exchange activities alongside the music training. These include Country Presentations at which participants wear national costume and promote their countries to one another, International Food Night where they cook and share national dishes and International Dance Night featuring the latest dance craze from each country - which can be anything from a traditional Swiss village dance to the latest club hit featured on German TV. The residency concludes with the main orchestral and choral performances at St Laurence's Church, Ludlow on Saturday 12 August and Leominster Priory on Sunday 13 August 2017. These concerts combine a choir of sixty singers, recruited from local choirs across the Marches, led and trained by Bishops Castle choirmaster Robert Bunting, with the ninety-strong international BISYOC Symphony Orchestra. The programme includes two North American works: John Adams' joyful and exuberant A Short Ride in a Fast Machine contrasts with the warmth of Morten Lauridsen's popular choral work Sure on This Shining Night. Followed by the emotional spectrum of Tchaikovsky's final symphony and the musically vivid choral/orchestral Polovtsian Dances from Borodin's opera Prince Igor, the concert will finish with Delius' lush interlude A Walk to the Paradise Garden, describing beauty in nature, romance and undying love. These two main concerts are complemented by two additional concerts: On Friday 4 August 2017, Ludlow Assembly Rooms is hosting a lunchtime concert by the international team of BISYOC tutors. In this, the first in the 2017 series of BISYOC concerts, the tutors, all professional performers in their own right, present a varied and attractive programme of chamber music. This year's ensemble is expanded to include some young members of the orchestra to perform one of Stravinsky's finest Neo-classical works, Pulcinella. On Wednesday 9 August 2017 in St Andrew's Church, Presteigne, BISYOC participants will perform chamber music learnt together during the residency. Supported by collaboration with the European Union's Erasmus Plus Youth Exchange programme, BISYOC's strength is its unique combination of cultural exchange activities alongside music training. 'The high standard of music coupled with the wide range of activities make BISYOC an unforgettable experience', says former participant and local bassoonist Charlie Shave, who attended BISYOC between 2014 and 2016. 'There is a thriving social scene, and I am able to practice my language skills, experience new cultures and grow as a musician generally.' Tickets are now on sale online, from Leominster Tourist Information or +44 (0)1544 260551 and full details can be found via the link below. Information: www.bisyoc.com Posted: 12 July 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

