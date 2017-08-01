Echo Klassik

The winners of the Germany's major classical music award, the Echo Klassik 2017, have been announced. Thomas Gottschalk will host the award ceremony on 29 October 2017 in the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg - tickets go on sale on 3 August 2017. The winners are:

Female Singer of the Year: Joyce DiDonato

Male Singer of the Year: Matthias Goerne

Instrumentalist (trumpet): Gábor Boldoczki

Instrumentalist (cello): Johannes Moser

Instrumentalist (piano): Maurizio Pollini

Instrumentalist (accordion): Ksenija Sidorova

Instrumentalist (violin): Christian Tetzlaff

Conductor of the Year: Kent Nagano

Ensemble/Orchestra: Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ensemble/Orchestra: Rias Kammerchor

Ensemble/Orchestra: Wiener Klaviertrio

Newcomer (piano): Lucas Debargue

Newcomer (conductor): Yoel Gamzou

Newcomer (mixed ensemble): Notos Quartett

Newcomer (double bass): Dominik Wagner

Newcomer (singer): Pretty Yende

The 'Klassik ohne Grenzen' Prize (classical without borders): Die 12 Cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker

The 'Klassik ohne Grenzen' Prize: Daniel Hope

The 'Klassik ohne Grenzen' Prize: Sebastian Knauer / Arash Safaian

Symphonic Recording (music up to and including eighteenth century): L'Achéron / François Joubert-Caillet

Symphonic Recording (nineteenth century music): Mozarteumorchester Salzburg / Constantin Trinks

Symphonic Recording (20th/21st century music): Neeme Järvi / Orchestre de la Suisse Romande

Concert Recording (music up to and including eighteenth century): Giovanni Antonini / Il Giardino Armonico

Concert Recording (music up to and including eighteenth century): Kristian Bezouidenhout / Freiburger Barockorchester / Gotfried von der Goltz

Concert Recording (music up to and including eighteenth century): Henning Kraggerud / Norwegian Chamber Orchestra

Concert Recording (nineteenth century music): Jan Lisiecki / NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester / Krzysztof Urbański

Concert Recording (nineteenth century music): Sebastian Manz / SWR Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra / Antonio Méndez

Concert Recording (nineteenth century music): Linus Roth / London Symphony Orchestra / Thomas Sanderling

Concert Recording (20th/21st century music): Renaud Capuçon | Wiener Symphoniker / Orchestre de l'Opera de Paris (Philippe Jordan) | Orchestra Philharmonique de Radio France (Myung-Whun Chung)

Concert Recording (20th/21st century music): Piano Duo Genova and Dmitrov Bulgarian | National Radio Symphony Orchestra | Yordan Kamdzhalov

Concert Recording (20th/21st century music): Maria Sournatcheva / Göttinger Symphonie Orchester / Christoph-Mathias Mueller

Choral Recording of the Year: Chorus Musicus Köln | Das Neue Orchester | Christoph Spering

Opera Recording (Opera up to and including 17th/18th Century): Luca Pisaroni | Christiane Karg | Sonya Yoncheva | Thomas Hampson | Rolando Villazón | Chamber Orchestra of Europe | Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Opera Recording (20th/21st Century Opera): Roman Trekel | Anne Schwanewilms | Houston Symphony | Hans Graf

Solo Recording (Music up to and including 17th/18th Century | piano): Fazil Say

Solo Recording (19th Century | piano): Daniil Trifonov

Solo Recording (20th/21st Century music | piano): Thomas Günther

Solo Recording (voice | duets / opera arias): Marianne Crebassa

Solo Recording (voice | arias / recitals): Aida Garifullina

Solo Recording (voice | songs): Ian Bostridge

Chamber Music Recording (Music up to and including 17th/18th Century Music | mixed ensemble): Nils Mönkemeyer | Julia Fischer | Sabine Meyer | William Youn

Chamber Music Recording (19th Century Music | mixed ensemble): Camille Thomas | Julien Libeer

Chamber Music Recording (19th Century Music | string player): Quartetto di Cremona

Chamber Music Recording (20th/21st Century Recording | wind player): Evan van Grinsven

Chamber Music Recording (20th/21st Century Recording | mixed ensemble): Linos Ensemble

Chamber Music Recording (20th/21st Century Music | string player): Quatuor Molinari

Outstanding Achievement in Editing: Querstand

World Premiere Recording of the Year: Thomas Fritzsch

Audiophile Multi-track Recording of the Year: MDG | Gerhild Romberger | Alfredo Perl

Music DVD/Blu-ray Recording (opera): Purcell: The Indian Queen (Sony Classical)

Music DVD/Blu-ray Recording (documentary): Mission Mozart

Fostering Young Talent Award: Tonali

Bestseller of the Year: Jonas Kaufmann

