Echo Klassik
The winners of the Germany's major classical music award, the Echo Klassik 2017, have been announced. Thomas Gottschalk will host the award ceremony on 29 October 2017 in the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg - tickets go on sale on 3 August 2017. The winners are:
Female Singer of the Year: Joyce DiDonato
Male Singer of the Year: Matthias Goerne
Instrumentalist (trumpet): Gábor Boldoczki
Instrumentalist (cello): Johannes Moser
Instrumentalist (piano): Maurizio Pollini
Instrumentalist (accordion): Ksenija Sidorova
Instrumentalist (violin): Christian Tetzlaff
Conductor of the Year: Kent Nagano
Ensemble/Orchestra: Boston Symphony Orchestra
Ensemble/Orchestra: Rias Kammerchor
Ensemble/Orchestra: Wiener Klaviertrio
Newcomer (piano): Lucas Debargue
Newcomer (conductor): Yoel Gamzou
Newcomer (mixed ensemble): Notos Quartett
Newcomer (double bass): Dominik Wagner
Newcomer (singer): Pretty Yende
The 'Klassik ohne Grenzen' Prize (classical without borders): Die 12 Cellisten der Berliner Philharmoniker
The 'Klassik ohne Grenzen' Prize: Daniel Hope
The 'Klassik ohne Grenzen' Prize: Sebastian Knauer / Arash Safaian
Symphonic Recording (music up to and including eighteenth century): L'Achéron / François Joubert-Caillet
Symphonic Recording (nineteenth century music): Mozarteumorchester Salzburg / Constantin Trinks
Symphonic Recording (20th/21st century music): Neeme Järvi / Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Concert Recording (music up to and including eighteenth century): Giovanni Antonini / Il Giardino Armonico
Concert Recording (music up to and including eighteenth century): Kristian Bezouidenhout / Freiburger Barockorchester / Gotfried von der Goltz
Concert Recording (music up to and including eighteenth century): Henning Kraggerud / Norwegian Chamber Orchestra
Concert Recording (nineteenth century music): Jan Lisiecki / NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester / Krzysztof Urbański
Concert Recording (nineteenth century music): Sebastian Manz / SWR Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra / Antonio Méndez
Concert Recording (nineteenth century music): Linus Roth / London Symphony Orchestra / Thomas Sanderling
Concert Recording (20th/21st century music): Renaud Capuçon | Wiener Symphoniker / Orchestre de l'Opera de Paris (Philippe Jordan) | Orchestra Philharmonique de Radio France (Myung-Whun Chung)
Concert Recording (20th/21st century music): Piano Duo Genova and Dmitrov Bulgarian | National Radio Symphony Orchestra | Yordan Kamdzhalov
Concert Recording (20th/21st century music): Maria Sournatcheva / Göttinger Symphonie Orchester / Christoph-Mathias Mueller
Choral Recording of the Year: Chorus Musicus Köln | Das Neue Orchester | Christoph Spering
Opera Recording (Opera up to and including 17th/18th Century): Luca Pisaroni | Christiane Karg | Sonya Yoncheva | Thomas Hampson | Rolando Villazón | Chamber Orchestra of Europe | Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Opera Recording (20th/21st Century Opera): Roman Trekel | Anne Schwanewilms | Houston Symphony | Hans Graf
Solo Recording (Music up to and including 17th/18th Century | piano): Fazil Say
Solo Recording (19th Century | piano): Daniil Trifonov
Solo Recording (20th/21st Century music | piano): Thomas Günther
Solo Recording (voice | duets / opera arias): Marianne Crebassa
Solo Recording (voice | arias / recitals): Aida Garifullina
Solo Recording (voice | songs): Ian Bostridge
Chamber Music Recording (Music up to and including 17th/18th Century Music | mixed ensemble): Nils Mönkemeyer | Julia Fischer | Sabine Meyer | William Youn
Chamber Music Recording (19th Century Music | mixed ensemble): Camille Thomas | Julien Libeer
Chamber Music Recording (19th Century Music | string player): Quartetto di Cremona
Chamber Music Recording (20th/21st Century Recording | wind player): Evan van Grinsven
Chamber Music Recording (20th/21st Century Recording | mixed ensemble): Linos Ensemble
Chamber Music Recording (20th/21st Century Music | string player): Quatuor Molinari
Outstanding Achievement in Editing: Querstand
World Premiere Recording of the Year: Thomas Fritzsch
Audiophile Multi-track Recording of the Year: MDG | Gerhild Romberger | Alfredo Perl
Music DVD/Blu-ray Recording (opera): Purcell: The Indian Queen (Sony Classical)
Music DVD/Blu-ray Recording (documentary): Mission Mozart
Fostering Young Talent Award: Tonali
Bestseller of the Year: Jonas Kaufmann
Information: www.echoklassik.de/en
Posted: 1 August 2017
