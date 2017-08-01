Musica in Villa

Italico Splendore and Villa della Regina present the ninth 'Musica in Villa' - summer courses in music interpretation, which run from 3-10 September 2017 in the seventeenth century Vila della Regina, Turin, Italy. The courses are organised for young graduate conservatory students, and for all who want to dedicate a week to the intense study of music, plus concerts and social life. The costs are low, the level of teaching quality high, and there's also an opportunity to perform every evening.

Tutors include harpsichordist Marina Minkin from Israel, who will be teaching harpsichord and Baroque chamber music.

The full list of tutors is: Alessandro Andriani, Carmelo Andriani, Claudio Andriani, Roland Baldini, Guido Boselli, Drora Bruck, Pierluigi Camicia, Anna Maria Giaquinta, Elisabetta Guglielmin, Luigi Mariani, Fabiano Merlante, Marina Minkin, Patxi Montero, Vito Paternoster, Monica Piccinini, Fabio Ravasi, Mario Sollazzo and Barbara Tartari.

Information: www.musicainvilla.com/en

