Set Your Heart on Books The memory of British Egyptologist, conductor, lecturer, teacher and writer Robert Anderson (1927-2015), lives on in the work of RARCT, the Robert Anderson Research Charitable Trust, and in his legacy of books and other writing, both on Egyptology and music. Set Your Heart on Books, a new book of Robert Anderson's music writings, is to be published shortly, available on subscription only. This is the sequel to Opera Nights and Nightmares, previously reviewed here in M&V. Robert wrote for Music & Vision more or less continuously, from our online magazine's very beginning, in 1999, until his death in 2015, so the new book should be of interest to anyone who has followed Robert's writing here, giving access to many other book reviews which were published elsewhere, and only in print. For those new to Robert's writing, it can be sampled here. The deadline for becoming a subscriber to Set Your Heart on Books is 31 October 2017, so time is limited. The cost is £20, including UK postage, and a list of subscribers will be published in the book. You can apply by post, directly to Robert's executor, Howard Davies, West Hill Books, 9 Holly Terrace, London N6 6LX, or via the M&V contact form, generating an email which we will forward directly to Howard. Howard gives more information in this letter, circulated last month: 'Dear Friend, 'Robert Anderson: Set Your Heart on Books 'It will be no surprise to friends of Robert's to learn that he left a number of further writings ready for press which he hoped would be seen into print on behalf of his Trust. As his Executor, I have responsibility, where possible, for seeing to their publication. 'The first of these publications is the second volume of his collected music criticism, devoted to his reviews of books on musical subjects, relating primarily to those composers in whom he was expert - above all, Wagner, Delius and Elgar. The reviews were published over his many years as associate editor of the Musical Times and contributor to the TLS, The Times, and latterly to the online magazine Music & Vision. They contain much of his most pungent writing, as well as that wide scholarship for which he was renowned. 'Many of you will already know the first volume in this series, Opera Nights and Nightmares, covering his years of opera-going and, later, of CD and DVD reviewing. This sequel will be similar in format, running to some 240 pages with 8 pages of black and white illustrations. It will be produced once again by the publishing department of the Jagiellonian University, Krakow, with publication expected by the end of this year. 'Copies of the book are limited in number, and will be available by subscription only, at £20 per copy (to include UK postage and packing). A List of Subscribers will accompany the text, for those names submitted by 31 October 2017. Subscriptions will help defray the costs of publication, and thus increase those funds within the Estate which under his Will are to be transferred exclusively to his Charitable Trust, the website for which may be accessed at <robertandersontrust.org>. 'Should you wish to subscribe, kindly send your details to myself at West Hill Books, at the email or postal address above. Payment will be requested only when the book is ready for distribution. 'I look forward to hearing from you. 'Yours sincerely, 'Howard Davies

Information: robertandersontrust.org/the-founder Posted: 13 October 2017

