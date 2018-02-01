Jakub Józef Orlinski Twenty-seven-year-old Juilliard-trained Polish countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński will record his first album for release in Autumn 2018 on Erato, which has signed an exclusive recording contract with this young man, who has also trained as a professional break-dancer. The new recording will be a recital of seventeenth century sacred arias, and it will also feature the baroque ensemble Il Pomo d'oro with its conductor Maxim Emelyanychev. Orliński became known internationally while still a student, when he won competitions on both sides of the Atlantic, including the Metropolitan Opera National Council in 2016. He has given memorable first concerts at Carnegie Hall, Aix-en-Provence and at Frankfurt Opera. During summer 2017, a video of Orliński singing the Vivaldi aria Vedrò con mio diletto was viewed more than two million times. During 2018 he will appear in London at the Barbican Hall - Handel's Rinaldo with The English Concert, Tuesday 13 March, 6.30pm - and at the Wigmore Hall - recital with Michal Biel, piano, including music by Handel, Purcell and Schubert, Wednesday 13 June 2018, 7.30pm - during 2018. 'I was one of those kids who always have listened to music, danced around to it and have had it on headphones during travels', Orliński says. 'That is why from an early age I had many dreams about recording music. It was a great motivation kick, along with the admiration I have for so many great recording artists, their skills and musicianship, the quality of sound and their ideas for albums. I always wanted to join them, create something special like they did: something that is not yet out there; something which would make my first, dream album a little bit different than the others. 'From the very first meeting with Alain and his team, I knew that Erato was the place to be to make my dream come true. I am extremely honoured to become part of Warner Classics and Erato family. I am so happy and excited to record a programme which has meant so much to me. I hope the trust they have placed in me will result in a debut album we can all be proud of.' Alain Lanceron, President of Warner Classics and Erato, added: 'One of the most exciting aspects of this profession is to be able to bet on young artists starting out in their careers with the conviction that they will become tomorrow's stars. This is surely the case with Jakub Józef Orliński, the most promising countertenor of his generation, who has proved a revelation in important Baroque performances over the last few months and who is well on his way to embodying what a 21st-century artist can be.' Information: warnerclassics.com Posted: 1 February 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

