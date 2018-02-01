The Flick 2018 Applications are open for the 2018 Donatella Flick Conducting Competition (known colloquially as 'The Flick'), which is accepting entrants for the first time from Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Other changes for this 15th competition, which takes place in November, are that the age limit has been reduced from 35 to 30, that the final round of the competition will be streamed live on medici.tv and that the preliminary rounds of the competition will be open to the public for the first time. Applications must be sent via the LSO website, by 6pm GMT on 20 April 2018. The competition takes place 20-22 November 2018 at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and at the Barbican Centre in London, UK. Donatella Flick comments: 'We have thought very carefully about how best my competition can benefit young conductors, and this is why we have decided to change the criteria for applications, broadening reach, while also ensuring that it is conductors at the very start of their careers who benefit. I am delighted to partner with medici.tv for the first live stream of the Competition, and also to allow the public into the preliminary rounds. I believe that the more we can open up music-making to the world, the more people will be as enthralled and inspired by it as I am, so I'm really pleased that so many more people will have the opportunity to see the finalists in action next year. Finally I want to thank the extraordinary conductors and musicians who are on the judging panel, as I know each of them will inspire everyone who takes part. I wish everyone who enters the very best of luck!' Created by Donatella Flick in 1990, the competition aims to help a young conductor establish an international conducting career, bridging the gap between conservatoire training and professional life. The winner is offered an award of £15,000 plus the opportunity to become Assistant Conductor of the LSO for up to one year. Information: lso.co.uk/lso-discovery/donatella-flick-lso-conducting-competition.html Posted: 1 February 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

