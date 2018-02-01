Barlow Prize 2018 The Barlow Endowment for Music Composition at Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, USA, encourages and financially supports composers who demonstrate technical skills and natural gifts for the composition of great music. The Endowment achieves this through its Barlow Prize, commissioning programs, and support of student composers. The Barlow Endowment has announced that applications are now open for the Barlow Prize, Barlow General Commission and Barlow LDS Commission. All applications and scores must be received before the close of business on 1 June 2018. The Endowment is particularly generous and wide-ranging, with no restrictions with regard to musical style, nationality, age, gender, race, religion or political persuasion. The winning composer of the Barlow Prize 2018 will receive a US$12,000 commission for a major new work of 9-12 minutes' duration for unaccompanied SATB choir. The work will then be performed by a consortium of choirs. The composition is expected to meet the highest artistic requirements for the medium. Half of the commission fee will be paid when the contract for the commission is signed, and the other half will be paid when the completed score is submitted to the Endowment. Stacy Garrop from Chicago, Illinois, USA, one of 159 applicants, is the most recent winner of the 2018 Barlow Prize, receiving US$12,000 for her major new work for reed quintet. Takuma Itoh from Honolulu, Hawaii was granted an honourable mention. The Endowment also granted US$79,000 to seventeen composers, after considering 214 applications for the General and LDS commissioning programs. Information: barlow.byu.edu Posted: 1 February 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

