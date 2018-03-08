Uuno Klami Competition Finland's International Uuno Klami Composition Competition began in 2004 and takes place every five years. It is being held for the fourth time in 2018-2019. The Jury consists of Finland's Kalevi Aho and Magnus Lindberg, and Estonia's Erkki-Sven Tüür, three of the greatest composers and most influential musical figures of their generation. The conductor member of the Jury is Olari Elts (Estonia), Artistic Advisor of the Kymi Sinfonietta. The competition has no age limit, but participation is limited to those from a list of European countries (which includes the Nordic countries and EU member states). Works entered for the competition must not have been previously published or performed, and must last between 15 and 30 minutes. They must be sent to the Competition Office postmarked not later than 3 December 2018. First, second and third prizes of, respectively, 11,000, 9,000 and 7,000 Euros, will be awarded. The Jury may, if it wishes, divide the prizes in some other way. In early spring 2019 the Jury will select at least three but not more than five of the anonymous entries for the finals. These will be performed at concerts in Kouvola and Kotka in the Autumn 2019 season by the Kymi Sinfonietta, one of the finest Finnish orchestras. The Jury chooses the winners only after hearing the final concerts and their rehearsals. The composers of these entries will be invited to be closely involved in the rehearsing of their works and to thus acquire valuable international contacts and networks that may have far-reaching consequences for their future careers. For many composers, success in the Klami Competition has indeed meant a decisive boost in their careers. The competition's aim is to enrich and diversify the repertoire scored specifically for an orchestra of sinfonietta size, and to discover and promote contemporary European music and composition under the name of the Finnish composer Uuno Klami (1900-1961). Information: www.klamicompetition.fi/en/rules-entry Posted: 8 March 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

