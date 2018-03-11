Mottola Guitar Festival

The 26th Mottola Guitar Festival will take place in the City of Mottola, province of Taranto, in the Apulia region of south east Italy, from 7-15 July 2018 - competitions and concerts for a full summer of music.

There are two competitions - the 24th International Competition of Guitar, 12-15 July 2018 and the 24th International Competition 'Young Guitarists', 14 and 15 July 2018. There are also masterclasses from 7-15 July, and an exhibition of luthiers making guitars or similar instruments, open to Italian and foreign luthiers, on 14 and 15 July. In the case of both competitions, the masterclasses and the exhibition, registration forms and enrollment must be presented by 20 June 2018.

Full details of the competitions, masterclasses, exhibition and concerts can be found online via the link below.

Information: www.mottolafestival.com

