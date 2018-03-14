Charlotte Penton-Smith Charlotte Penton-Smith has recently been appointed to the newly-created post of Chief Executive of The Royal Society of Musicians of Great Britain. She has been Secretary of the RSM since 2013. Her new position reflects the important strategic role she plays with the Governors in developing the Society to meet today's challenges. With a rapidly expanding membership base and a new office in London's Fitzroy Square, the RSM is well placed to capitalise on the traditions established by Handel and its other founders, whilst harnessing the opportunities of the twenty-first century. Prior to working at the RSM, Charlotte Penton-Smith was Chief Executive of Future Talent and OperaGenesis Administrator at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden; her career began at Aldeburgh Music (now Snape Maltings) as Britten-Pears Programme Assistant and then Masterclass Co-ordinator. As a result of Charlotte Penton-Smith's promotion, the RSM is now seeking a Membership Secretary to join its small team. RSM Chairman, Fiona Grant, said: 'The Governors are delighted that Charlotte has agreed to assume this important new role. We particularly value her vision, energy and commitment to ensuring the RSM meets its objectives of relieving poverty and sickness among professional musicians in the most effective way.' The Royal Society of Musicians was established as the Fund for Decay'd Musicians in 1738 by Handel, William Boyce and Edward Purcell, amongst others. It received its Royal Charter from George III in 1790. Membership is open to all professional musicians. The charity's objects remain unchanged since the eighteenth century: the relief of poverty and sickness among professional musicians and their dependants. Information: www.royalsocietyofmusicians.org Posted: 14 March 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

