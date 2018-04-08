Berwang Music Holidays Join Berwang Music Holidays in the beautiful Tyroleon village of Berwang for two weeks of music and holiday making. The course includes a choir, a string ensemble and a wind ensemble that spend some time working independently and some time in a variety of combinations. On free days there are excursions, and it's also possible to go walking in the mountains or simply relax by the village pool. The main work for 2018 is Haydn's Nelson Mass, which will be performed in Berwang village church, and as a full mass in Stams Abbey. A wide variety of other music will also be studied, including, for the choir, Monteverdi's Beatus vir, John Rutter's Feel the Spirit plus part songs and madrigals. There will be opportunities for string players to work together as a string orchestra, to work in smaller groups and to play chamber music with piano and/or wind players. All groups will study a variety of music from different periods and in different styles. Instrumentalists and singers will experience the joy of making music whilst striving for excellence and combining intensive music-making with holiday activities in the beautiful Austrian Tryol. Players and singers of all standards are welcome to attend, but those with some experience of singing in choirs or playing in orchestras and/or ensembles are likely to get the most out of the course. Listeners are also welcome to attend. All the music and holiday activities take place in English. A Junior Course, designed for children aged 6-13 to have fun through group singing, voice training, movement, acting and improvisation, will also be run. The course will aim to foster the joy of singing whilst striving for excellence. The choir and course director is Tim Brown, assisted by Joe Fisher, strings, Stephen O'Regan, wind, Nathalie Goldberg, junior course and Zvika Vogel, assistant choral director and repetiteur. The course administrator is Jean Burrows. The Berwang Holiday Music Course was founded by Henry and Nora Cummings in 1959 to take singing students from the Royal Academy of Music in the UK on a music holiday in the Tyrol. It has always contained a mixture of musical and non-musical holiday activities. The course began in Ehrwald, and was run every two years, but soon moved to the village of Berwang and, in time, became an annual event, invited instrumentalists in addition to singers, and began to attract participants from other countries rather than just the United Kingdom. Information: www.musicholiday.com Posted: 8 April 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

