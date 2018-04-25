The Prison Colourful English composer Ethel Smyth was born in Sidcup, Kent on 22 April 1858. Noted for being an outspoken lesbian and for her militancy, she was imprisoned in 1911 for her part in the suffragette movement - amongst other things, she wrote The March of the Women - the anthem which helped British women to win the vote in 1918. She studied music in Leipzig and Berlin, and left over two hundred works for posterity, including the Mass in D and two good operas - The Wreckers and Der Wald. Smyth was the first female composer ever to be performed at New York Metropolitan Opera, and it was not until 2016 that the Met programmed another female composer's work. Smyth died in Woking on 9 May 1944, aged eighty-six. During her lifetime, Smyth's work was dismissed by critics as a 'novelty' due to her being a strong female composer who generally lived as she wished to, during a period when doing so while female was considered a threat to the social fabric. In more recent times, she has slowly gained recognition as a musical titan. The choral symphony The Prison (1930) is Ethel Smyth's last large-scale work, for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra. Never before heard in the USA in its full orchestral garb, it sets an impassioned text, tailor-made for the composer by her great soulmate Harry Brewster. Written in an intensely personal and impeccably controlled musical voice, The Prison calls out the lies we tell ourselves about ourselves, deploring the vanity that imprisons us, and urges us to grasp the searing truth that can be our only sure path to immortality. Now is absolutely its moment. The Cecilia Chorus of New York and director Mark Shapiro will give the first New York performance of this work at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage in Carnegie Hall at 8pm on Friday 11 May 2018. The solo soprano and baritone roles will be performed by Chelsea Shephard and Tobias Greenhalgh respectively. This performance of the James Blachly edition of The Prison is the second phase of a joint initiative which also saw it performed by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and its music director James Blachly in Philadelphia on 7 April 2018. Don't miss the seven-minute YouTube video about Smyth and this work. The 11 May concert ends with Mozart's Requiem in the version completed by Robert Levin. Information: ceciliachorusny.org Posted: 25 April 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

