Electroacoustic Music Electroacoustic music is music whose sound incorporates electronic tools and instruments, including software, in its production or performance. Electroacoustic music often seeks to explore all the sonic possibilities of new technologies, and it includes both works performed live on stage and works created in the studio and played back in concert. The New York City Electroacoustic Music Festival (NYCEMF) is the largest showcase of electroacoustic music in New York City, and one of the largest festivals of its kind in the world. The festival began in 2009 with the intention of bringing the most innovative and creative new electroacoustic music from around the world to New York City. Works are presented in high-quality multi-channel surround sound environments that include up to eight different simultaneous sound channels, and sometimes many more. The festival includes music performed by acoustic musical instruments, laptops, and custom electronic devices, as well as works involving digital video, and sound installations. The works presented each year are chosen by a panel of internationally respected composers and musicians. The festival also features performances from a wide variety of internationally-known specialists in contemporary experimental music. Featured performers have included cellist Madeleine Shapiro, clarinettist Esther Lamneck, pianist Keith Kirchoff, the C4 Choral Ensemble, and Patti Cudd, percussionist. Featured performers in 2018 will include flautist Gianni Trovalusci, cellist Madeleine Shapiro, pianists Keith Kirchoff and Jocelyn Ho, clarinet and tarogató player Esther Lamneck, violinist Maja Cerar, clarinetist Marianne Gythfeldt, and percussionist Patti Cudd. The NYCEMF website, below, includes a long list of accepted works for performance in 2018. This year's festival runs from 16-22 July 2018 and takes place at the Abrons Art Center, on the Lower East Side neighbourhood of Manhattan. Audience members interested in attending the 2018 NYCEMF may purchase a full registration packet for US$170, which includes a printed program book and admission to all concerts held during the festival at a substantial discount over the $15 ticket price at the door. Information: www.nycemf.org Posted: 29 June 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

