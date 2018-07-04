Tippett Study Day

The Beethoven Piano Society of Europe presents a celebration of the life and work of Michael Tippett on the twentieth anniversary of the composer's death, focusing on the composer's piano music and his intense relationship to the music of Beethoven.

The BPSE Tippett Study Day takes place at the City Lit, 10 Keeley Street, London WC2B 4BA, UK, from 10am until 6pm on Sunday 8 July 2018.

The morning consists of a series of talks, ending with a panel discussion with contributors Andrew Ball, Meirion Bowen, Julian Jacobson, Christopher Mark, William Mival and Oliver Soden.

In the afternoon, Andrew Ball, former Head of Keyboard Studies at London's Royal College of Music, presents a piano masterclass which features three of the four pianists who will be playing in the BPSE's concert series in August: Thomas Ang, Yuki Negishi and Julian Trevelyan. Also featured are soprano Ruth Hopkins and pianist Duncan Appleby, who will be performing Tippett's song cycle The Heart's Assurance.

The August Tippett/Beethoven concert series features lunchtime concerts on the first four Wednesdays of August 2018, at St James, Piccadilly, London UK. The series will survey Tippett's four piano sonatas, each coupled with a Beethoven piano sonata and other pieces by various composers.

Information: bpse.org/tippett-beethoven-series

Posted: 4 July 2018

