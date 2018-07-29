Tenor Auditions Chamber Choir Ireland will hold auditions with artistic director Paul Hillier at the National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland, for a regular first tenor position on Friday 7 September 2018. Applications will only be considered from professional singers, or those embarking on a professional singing career with demonstrable professional choral singing experience. At audition, candidates should sing two pieces in different languages - one Baroque or early Classical, the other Romantic or early modern art song, and there may also be a short sight-reading test. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday 17 August 2018. Applicants must submit a recording of solo repertoire (with or without keyboard accompaniment), a detailed biography outlining professional choral experience and current professional commitments, and two written references - ideally from people aware of the applicant's singing in a professional choral context. Chamber Choir Ireland, formerly known as the National Chamber Choir of Ireland, is the Republic of Ireland's national choral ensemble and national chamber choir, performing repertoire from early Renaissance to contemporary compositions. The choir performs in Ireland and internationally, and has recorded for harmonia mundi, Orchid Classics and RTÉ Lyric FM. Funding is primarily from the Arts Council of Ireland, and the choir is the resident ensemble at the National Concert Hall in Dublin, and affiliated to Dublin City University. Paul Hillier has been the choir's artistic director since 2008. Information: www.chamberchoirireland.com/tenor-auditions Posted: 29 July 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

