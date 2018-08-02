Ignored voice type A jobs and auditions website for opera singers based in Stockholm, Sweden, has moved into providing courses for a group of artists traditionally poorly catered for in skills trainings and courses - dramatic singers. In early June 2018 The Opera Stage put on its first Summer Course for Dramatic Voices in Berlin. The one-week course was taught by pianist/coach Caroline Dowdle - Britten Pears School, Verbier International Music Festival and the Royal Opera House Jette Parker Programme. Usually, summer and short courses focus on lyric voices, due to the fact that a far greater proportion of young singers fit into these categories. This June 2018 course allowed larger voiced singers a chance to come together and work intensively on their specific repertoire, without any age limit. Participant LaToya Lain from the USA said: 'This programme was a godsend ... finally something that catered for dramatic voices, that didn't age us out.' The Opera Stage is now putting together a substantially longer dramatic voices programme for summer 2019 in Berlin, including the production of an opera, which will soon be announced. Stephen Svanholm, founder of The Opera Stage, says: 'Dramatic singers often get the short end of the stick when it comes to further educational opportunities after music college. For a start, they develop somewhat later than other voices, and secondly most of the smaller companies who put on seasonal opera productions don't have the resources to put on the dramatic operas that these singers will rack up their stage-miles in. We are providing focused advanced trainings for this group and somewhere they can come together and connect with each other too'. Information: theoperastage.com Posted: 2 August 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

