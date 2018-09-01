Garsington Partnerships In the lead up to its 30th Anniversary year, Garsington Opera, the Philharmonia Orchestra and The English Concert are delighted to announce new partnership arrangements from 2020. The Philharmonia, which started its residency at Garsington Opera in 2017, will increase its commitment to two or three productions annually, and The English Concert will play for one or two productions each season. Both agreements will commence in 2020 for an initial five-year term. The new partnership with The English Concert will be launched in July 2019 with a concert performance of Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610, conducted by Laurence Cummings with Garsington Opera's principal singers and the Garsington Opera Chorus. Garsington Opera remains very proud of the exceptional contribution made by its own freelance orchestra to the Festival's success and development over its first thirty years. Douglas Boyd, Artistic Director of Garsington Opera said: 'Throughout Garsington Opera's first thirty years we have been committed to raising the bar for quality in all that we do, both on and off the stage. I am delighted that, as we enter the next thirty years of our Festival, we will have two of the best orchestras of the world playing in our opera house at Wormsley. We offer a warm welcome to all our colleagues at The English Concert as they join the Philharmonia as part of the Garsington family, and we look forward to making music together at the very highest standard.' Double bassist Michael Fuller, Chair of the Philharmonia Orchestra, commented: 'It has been a pleasure for the orchestra to perform those great operatic masterpieces, Verdi's Falstaff and Debussy's Pelléas et Mélisande, at Garsington Opera. Under Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor Esa-Pekka Salonen, the Philharmonia has given remarkable opera performances both in the concert hall and the opera theatre; in its early days, as a recording orchestra, the Philharmonia produced outstanding opera recordings with legendary artists. In extending our relationship with Garsington, the Philharmonia Orchestra is reclaiming an essential dimension of its unique legacy.' Harry Bicket, Artistic Director of The English Concert, added: 'The English Concert is honoured and delighted to become part of Garsington Opera's annual season. The energy and commitment shown by Garsington in their mission to strive for excellence exactly mirrors the ethos of The English Concert and we look forward to developing a strong artistic partnership with them over the coming years.' Garsington Opera's 30th Anniversary season in 2019 runs from 29 May for seven weeks and features four new productions: Smetana's The Bartered Bride, the UK stage premiere of Offenbach's Fantasio, Britten's The Turn of the Screw and Mozart's Don Giovanni. Information: www.garsingtonopera.org Posted: 1 September 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

we can accept no responsibility for textual inaccuracy.