Garsington Opera Garsington Opera's production of Mozart's final opera, Die Zauberflöte, directed and designed by Netia Jones, is available online for free on OperaVision for six months. This colourful and quirky new production features Louise Alder, winner of the Dame Joan Sutherland Audience Prize at the 2017 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World, as Pamina. The cast also includes Benjamin Hulett as Tamino, Jonathan McGovern as Papageno, James Creswell as Sarastro, Sen Guo as the Queen of Night and Adrian Thompson as Monostatos. The Three Ladies are sung by Katherine Crompton, Marta Fontanals-Simmons and Katie Stevenson. Christian Curnyn conducts the Garsington Opera Orchestra and Chorus. Garsington Opera is also delighted to announce that on Saturday 6 October 2018, BBC Radio 3's Opera on 3 will broadcast the production of its first festival world premiere - The Skating Rink by David Sawer, set to a libretto by Rory Mullarkey based on a novel by Chilean author Roberto Bolaño. Garry Walker conducts, with a cast including Grant Doyle as Enric, Susan Bickley as Carmen, Alan Oke as Rookie, Sam Furness as Gaspar, Lauren Zolezzi as Nuria, Ben Edquist as Remo, Claire Wild as Caridad and Louise Winter as Pilar, with the Garsington Opera Orchestra. The production was directed by Stewart Laing. Information: www.garsingtonopera.org Posted: 15 September 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

we can accept no responsibility for textual inaccuracy.