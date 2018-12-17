2019 Grammy Nominations Nominations for the US Recording Academy's 2019 Grammy Awards were announced on 7 December 2018. The 61st awards will be presented via the CBS network on 10 February 2019. There are eighty-four categories. The full list of nominations in classical music categories is as follows: Best Orchestral Performance - awarded to the conductor and orchestra: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Manfred Honeck for Beethoven: Symphony No 3 and Strauss: Horn Concerto No 1 Seattle Symphony and Thomas Dausgaard for Nielsen: Symphonies Nos 3 and 4 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic and David Alan Miller for Ruggles, Stucky and Harbison Orchestral Works San Francisco Symphony and Michael Tilson Thomas for Schumann: Symphonies 1-4 Boston Symphony Orchestra and Andris Nelsons for Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos 4 and 11 Best Opera Recording - awarded to the conductor, album producer(s) and principal soloists: John Adams, Friedemann Engelbrecht, Aubrey Allicock, Julia Bullock, Gerald Finley and Brindley Sherratt for Adams: Doctor Atomic (BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Singers) Michael Christie, Elizabeth Ostrow, Sasha Cooke, Jessica E Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu for Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (Santa Fe Opera Orchestra) Christophe Rousset, Maximilien Ciup, Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Emiliano Gonzalez Toro and Judith Van Wanroij for Lully: Alceste (Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur) Sebastian Weigle, David Frost, Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Günther Groissböck and Erin Morley for Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus) Constantine Orbelian, Vilius Keras, Aleksandra Keriene, Francesco Demuro, Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Nadine Sierra for Verdi: Rigoletto (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra, men of the Kaunas State Choir) Best Choral Performance - awarded to the conductor and to the choral director and/or chorus master where applicable, and to the choral organisation/ensemble: Vladimir Gorbik, Mikhail Davydov, Vladimir Krasov and the PaTRAM Institute Male Choir for Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statutes Steven Fox and the Clarion Choir for Kastalsky: Memory Eternal Donald Nally, Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval, Mandy Wolman and The Crossing for McLoskey: Zealot Canticles Mariss Jansons, Peter Dijkstra, Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov, Tatiana Pavlovskaya, Symphonieorchester und Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks for Rachmaninov: The Bells Matthew Guard and Skylark for Seven Words From The Cross Best Chamber Music / Small Ensemble Performance - for new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble - twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor; one award to the ensemble and one award to the conductor, if applicable: Laurie Anderson and the Kronos Quartet for Laurie Anderson: Landfall The Danish String Quartet for Beethoven, Shostakovich and Bach Aizuri Quartet for Blueprinting Leif Ove Andsnes and Marc-André Hamelin for Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Concerto for Two Pianos A Far Cry for Visions and Variations Best Classical Instrumental Solo awarded to the instrumental soloist(s) and to the conductor when applicable: Yuja Wang and Simon Rattle for Bartók: Piano Concerto No 2 (with the Berliner Philharmoniker) Christina Day Martinson and Martin Pearlman for Biber: The Mystery Sonatas (with Boston Baroque) Joshua Bell for Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op 46; Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (with The Academy of St Martin in the Fields) Craig Morris for Glass: Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square James Ehnes and Ludovic Morlot for Kernis: Violin Concerto (with the Seattle Symphony) Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, awarded to vocalist(s), collaborative artists and producers with 51% or more playing time of new material: Anthony Roth Costanzo and Jonathan Cohen for ARC (with Les Violons Du Roy) Philippe Jaroussky and Artaserse for The Handel Album Sabine Devieilhe and François-Xavier Roth for Mirages (with Alexandre Tharaud, Marianne Crebassa and Jodie Devos, and Les Siècles) Randall Scarlata and Gilbert Kalish for Schubert: Winterreise Karim Sulayman, Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo's Fire for Songs of Orpheus - Monteverdi, Caccini, d'India and Landi Best Classical Compendium, awarded to the artist(s) and to the album producer(s) and engineer(s) of over 51% album play time, if other than the artist: JoAnn Falletta and Tim Handley for Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist', Poems of Life, Glacier, Rush The King's Singers and Nigel Short for Gold Simon Rattle and Christoph Franke for The John Adams Edition Jerry Junkin and Donald J McKinney for John Williams at the Movies Peter Oundjian and Blanton Alspaugh for Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade to Music; Flos Campi Best Contemporary Classical Composition, awarded to the composer and to the librettist, if applicable. This is for a contemporary classical composition written within the last twenty-five years and released for the first time during the eligibility year: Mason Bates and Mark Campbell for Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs (performed by Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edward Parks, Jessica E Jones and Santa Fe Opera Orchestra) Du Yun for Du Yun: Air Glow (International Contemporary Ensemble) Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally for Heggie: Great Scott (performed by Patrick Summers, Manuel Palazzo, Mark Hancock, Michael Mayes, Rodell Rosel, Kevin Burdette, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Nathan Gunn, Frederica von Stade, Ailyn Pérez, Joyce DiDonato and Dallas Opera Chorus and Orchestra) Aaron Jay Kernis for Kernis: Violin Concerto (performed by James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot and the Seattle Symphony Orchestra) Missy Mazzoli for Mazzoli: Vespers for Violin (performed by Olivia De Prato) Producer Of The Year, awarded to a classical producer, each for several different recordings: Blanton Alspaugh David Frost Elizabeth Ostrow Judith Sherman Dirk Sobotka Information: www.grammy.com Posted: 17 December 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

we can accept no responsibility for textual inaccuracy.