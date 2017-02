Henry-Louis de La Grange (1924-2017) French musicologist Henry-Louis de La Grange died in Switzerland on 27 January 2017, aged ninety-two. Information: www.mvdaily.com/articles/g/h/henry-louis-de-la-grange.htm Posted: 1 February 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

