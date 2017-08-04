Gerard Schurmann Los Angeles-based composer Gerard Schurmann has made an addition to the feature he wrote here in 2009, A Stressful Collaboration, in response to many enquiries from readers asking why Schurmann did not collaborate with Maurice Jarre on the subsequent film, Dr Zhivago. Schurmann's new final sentence reads: 'I thought it would be invidious to explain why I turned it down, and for a time this was quite badly resented by David [Lean], not least because the first recording of the Dr Zhivago score was rejected, and my refusal to participate held at least partly to blame.' In other Gerard Schurmann news, Toccata Classics' third CD of Schurmann's chamber music has been released. An interview with Schurmann, along with a video of the first performance of Schurmann's Romancing the Strings (a 2016 commission from the Tucson Chamber Music Festival) is available here on YouTube. Gerard Schurmann is currently preparing and arranging over seventy minutes of his music from nine films for a Chandos CD with the BBC Philharmonic conducted by Rumon Gamba, to be recorded at the BBC studios in Salford next year. Information: www.gerardschurmann.com Posted: 4 August 2017 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

