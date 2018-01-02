Roberto Sierra Puerto Rican-born composer Roberto Sierra has been awarded the Tomás Luis de Victoria Prize, the highest honor given in Spain to a composer of Spanish or Latin American origin, by the Society of Spanish Composers (SGAE) Foundation. The prize, including a 20,000 euro award, will be presented to Sierra in Madrid during Spring 2018. A concert of Sierra's music will accompany the ceremony. Sierra studied in Puerto Rico, London, Utrecht and Hamburg. He became Dean and then Chancellor of Puerto Rico's Conservatory, then left to take up a position as composer in residence with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in the USA. He became known internationally in 1987 when the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed his first major work, Júbilo, at Carnegie Hall, and during the three decades since then, many of his more than 100 works have formed part of the repertoire of many of the main European and American orchestras. His recent work includes Graffiti, commissioned by Chile's Sigma Ensemble for the Manuel de Falla International Spanish Music Festival. Since 1992 Sierra has been teaching at Cornell University. Posted: 2 January 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

