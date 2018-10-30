John McCabe A 'lost' recording of the piano playing of English composer and pianist John McCabe has been rescued and is to be released on Divine Art's Metier label early in 2019 as Mountains (msv 28585). The recording was made commercially in Sydney in 1985, featuring McCabe's interpretations of music by Australian and American composers known to the pianist - Don Banks, Barney Childs, Wendy Hiscocks, Graeme Koehne, David Maslanka, George Rochberg and Peter Sculthorpe. It was never released because the studio closed down. Luckily, a compact cassette of the recording had been sent to the pianist in England for listening purposes, and this cassette recording has been restored, re-processed and transferred to CD. Another recording, this time featuring John McCabe's 1965 String Trio and String Quartet No 2 (1972), is to be reissued on the ASC Prima Facie label in December 2018. Chamber Music by John McCabe & David Ellis (PFCD096) was recorded in 2003 by the Camerata Ensemble, who also play works by another Liverpool composer, David Ellis - his Trio for Violin, Viola and Cello and String Quartet No 1. Information: www.johnmccabe.com Posted: 30 October 2018 Next item: Whilst Music & Vision strives for accuracy in everything published,

we can accept no responsibility for textual inaccuracy.