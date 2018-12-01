Drumul Dracului

Hungarian composer Dániel Dobos has won first prize in the composition round of the Bartók World Competition of the Liszt Academy of Music for his piano piece Drumul Dracului. The work's name is Romanian for 'The Devil's Road'. It's also the name of a dance from Moldavia which is supposed to send away bad spirits.

Dobos (born 1994) is a second-year graduate student of composition at the Liszt Academy. Since 2010 he has won several other composition prizes.

214 composers, all under the age of forty, created and submitted 5-6 minute long solo piano pieces for the 2018 composition round. There were 25 Hungarian applicants, and submissions from 53 countries, including Italy, South Korea, the Americas, Uzbekistan and Iran.

The international jury was chaired by British composer, conductor and pianist Thomas Adès, and also featured Unsuk Chin, Chaya Czernowin, Andrei Korobeinikov and Gyula Fekete. The results were announced at a celebratory gala at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest on 25 November 2018, at which the best compositions were performed.

Young South Korean composers Sang Un Kang and Dongryul Lee came second and third, but the third prize was shared with Hungarian contestant János Mátyás Stark.

Information: bartokworldcompetition.hu

Posted: 1 December 2018

