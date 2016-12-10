Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

A Rare Butterfly

GIUSEPPE PENNISI was at La Scala
for the start of the new season in Milan

 

Teatro alla Scala's new season traditionally opens on 7 December, when St Ambrose, the patron of Milan, is celebrated with a holiday. The performance starts at 6pm with a gala evening — black ties, long dresses, high fashion, many politicians, businessmen and money managers — followed by dinners. Normally, the President of the Republic is in the royal box; this year he had to renounce at the last moment due to the political crisis in Rome where the Prime Minister had just resigned. As customary, the evening started with the national anthem...

Copyright © 10 December 2016 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

