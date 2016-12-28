ALL THE MAGIC OF THE ORIGINAL

Piano arrangements played by Jenny Lin,

enjoyed by MIKE WHEELER

Now here was a nice winter warmer for a chilly December day, streamed live to a local care home, which added to the festive atmosphere. Jenny Lin was making a welcome return to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall's Sunday morning piano series (Nottingham, UK, 18 December 2016), with a half-dance, half-song programme that began with three movements from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker transcribed by Mikhail Pletnev. She gave us a perky March, a rich but clear Intermezzo and a lively Trepak...