Compellingly Memorable

Schubert and Liszt from Ian Tindale and Nick Pritchard

impress MIKE WHEELER

There's something deeply satisfying in its own right about a really well thought-out concert programme, and with thoroughly committed performances, you have a compellingly memorable evening. Pianist Ian Tindale and tenor Nick Pritchard produced just such an occasion, bringing together Schubert and one of his earliest and most determined champions, Liszt (Derby Chamber Music, Multi-Faith Centre, Derby University, UK, 13 January 2017).

Liszt's Petrarch Sonnet 123, from Années de Pèlerinage, Book 2, began as a setting of the poem; Ian Tindale prefaced his performance by reading a translation. His playing pointed up the music's lyricism without losing sight of the long line...