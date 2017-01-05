Music and Vision homepage

 

A Stunning Display

MIKE WHEELER is impressed by the
National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain
playing Lauren Marshall, Brett Dean,
Szymanowski and Rachmaninov

 

If any musical organisation qualifies for that over-worked description 'national treasure', it is surely the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain. With absolutely no concessions needing to be made for age or inexperience, the 160 or so players, taking up every available square inch of the Royal Concert Hall platform, delivered a stunning display of collective virtuosity (Nottingham, UK, 5 January 2017).

We were taken by surprise, though, with an unannounced opener, and an unannounced conductorcellist Joshua Mock, stepping forward from his orchestra seat. Lauren Marshall is one of six current members of the NYO Composers scheme...

Copyright © 13 January 2017 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

