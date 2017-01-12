

Many Fine Things Mariss Jansons

conducts Prokofiev -

heard by

STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA '... round and solidly grounded ...'

Early in the digital era and in his career, Mariss Jansons recorded this symphony for Chandos, with the Leningrad Philharmonic (as it still was). The performance was concise, almost terse, with a tensile through-line — probably the most tautly organized since Szell's (Sony). It went immediately to my shortlist, though I never found a comparable enthusiasm for it elsewhere.

Now, three decades later, Jansons has returned to the score — dal vivo this time, rather than in the studio — with felicitous, though less striking, results...