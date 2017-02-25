|
A Beautiful Issue
Art songs by
Franz Liszt -
heard by
GERALD FENECH
'Benjamin Brecher's sensitive performances are full of dramatic nuances and range of colour ...'
In the nineteenth century, art songs were much in vogue, and their presence was well established in the general repertoire of the day. Indeed, with the onset of the twentieth century their popularity did not wane, and great composers such as Hugo Wolf, Richard Strauss and the French school kept the genre very much alive. Although famous composers such as Schubert, Schumann and Brahms remain the main cornerstones of any concert and music scholarship, other notable nineteenth century names remain conspicuously absent...
