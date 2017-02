ELEGANTLY PRESENTED

MIKE WHEELER listens to

pianist Ji Liu

It's good to see Rameau taking his place in mainstream repertoire. Ji Liu began his return appearance at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall's Sunday morning piano series (Nottingham, UK, 29 January 2017) with the Gavotte and Six Variations (for which Rameau used the then-current term, double). The Gavotte itself was gracefully and elegantly presented, with ornaments lightly touched in...